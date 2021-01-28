Citizens Unite: Earth X Space Hits Switch eShop

The Citizens games are some of the most enjoyable RPGs on the market, and the Switch is finally getting a release with both entries in the series. Citizens of Earth had the President of Earth go on an Earthbound-style adventure, and was a joy to play on consoles and PC. Unfortunately, it never got a Switch release – while its sequel, Citizens of Space, did. The first game uses a battle system akin to Phantasy Star and Earthbound, while the second goes for a Paper Mario-style battle system. Both games are an absolute blast and getting both games for about $30 is a solid value for the dollar.