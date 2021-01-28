Housemarque’s Returnal Pushed Back to Late April

Returnal, the upcoming mix of dark sci-fi, procedural levels and developer Housemarque’s signature brand of blistering, particle-heavy, bullet-hell gameplay, has been delayed. The third-person shooter was originally announced back in June as part of Sony’s first PS5 presentation. Since then, other than a few developer diaries showcasing more of the gameplay, the only vital piece of news we’ve had is a release date which stated the game was planned to release this coming March. Up to this point, we’d had no indication of a potential delay.

Sadly that looks to be the case, with Sony confirming the game has been pushed back by just over a month, to April 30. As you might expect, the reasons given are fairly unsurprising — the developers hoping “to polish the game to the level of quality players expect from Housemarque.” Returnal is launching exclusively for PS5.