Low Tech in Outer Space as Yupitergrad Launches on Oculus Quest

Everyone wants to live the sleek high-tech life but not everyone can afford it. That’s as true for nations as it is for individual people, so the next best thing is faking it. The Easter European country behind the Yupitergrad satellite is making due with what it’s got, which is low-tech solutions to space station mobility. Specifically, the need to move quickly in an industrial satellite so as not to get squished by the machinery. The Yupitergrad station orbits Jupiter just inside its atmosphere, harvesting gasses to create an ultra-condensed fuel, and as a fresh new kosmonaut arriving from Earth it’s probably more than a little worrying being the only living being on the site. Still, there’s work to be done to yank this dieselpunk setting back into functionality, so with a pair of plunger-guns you get to work traversing the many hazards of OSHA’s worst nightmare.

Yupitergrad is a game of VR movement, where the bulk of mobility comes from shooting out plungers to land with a satisfying “ponk!” sound effect on any receptive surface. Big red buttons are just the right size for a plunger head, yellow indicates an item like a grating cover can be moved, and blue is for solid walls. That last one makes up the bulk of the station, at least at the start, with movement being accomplished by landing a plunger on a wall or ceiling and then pulling your arm back to drag yourself forward. With a little practice it’s possible to build up a good turn of speed, although you’ll need to be careful not to bash your head on the ceiling and lose all that momentum. Helping with the trajectory are weak arm-jets coming off the plunger-launcher, good for adjusting the arc of flight or smaller movements on the ground. Between the plungers and jets there should be all the tools necessary for a nimble kosmonaut to get the gas-mining operation back on its feet and bring glory to the motherland.

Today’s launch on the Oculus Quest brings a new Time Attack mode to the adventure, twenty levels designed to be zipped through at top speed. For those who already owned the PC version it’s been patched in as well, so all owners on either platform can test their speed-run abilities. The traditional launch trailer shows off the swinging skills, so give it a watch to see what a Motherland kosmonaut can achieve with the best technology available.