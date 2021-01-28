Magic: The Gathering Arena Available in Early Access on Android

Magic: The Gathering Arena first launched via PC in 2019. As with most free to play games, their goal was to bring it to mobile devices. We’re finally approaching that time as now the app is available in Early Access.

Folks with an Android device can head over to the Google Play Store and download the app for free. As this is not a 1.0 version, expect some share of bugs.

Apple fans don’t need to worry. The goal is to get Magic: The Gathering Arena onto iOS as well, but that version isn’t prepared for launch just yet.