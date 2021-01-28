Marvel’s Avengers to Showcase Hawkeye, Next-Gen Versions in February

Crystal Dynamics today revealed when players will get their first look at Hawkeye and the next-gen versions of Marvel’s Avengers.

Marvel’s Avengers is in desperate need of new content and mechanical overhauls. Crystal Dynamics no doubt hopes that the release of a new character, Hawkeye, alongside proper next-gen releases will serve as a reset.

Taking to Twitter, the developer confirmed that a new War Table deep dive focusing on Hawkeye and the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions premieres February 16.

Get a glimpse of the future with our WAR TABLE Deep Dive: Hawkeye, premiering on February 16! We'll be showing:

🏹 Marvel's Avengers Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect

⏭️ PS5 & Xbox Series X|S Like our previous Deep Dive, this will be directly uploaded and not livestreamed. pic.twitter.com/3aD2H5ST1T — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) January 28, 2021

Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect is the second post-release character and campaign. Kate Bishop launched back in December. Both Kate and Hawkeye were originally planned to release in the months after launch. However, the disastrous launch of Marvel’s Avengers forced Crystal Dynamics to focus on fixing the game’s many bugs and glitches. Spider-Man remains the only other announced post-launch character for the game, though he’s a PlayStation exclusive.

Marvel’s Avengers is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions launch at some point this year.