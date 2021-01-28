Point-and-Click Title TOHU Now Available

Point-and-click adventures have grown quite rare in this modern day of gaming. However, TOHU has just launched and with it comes an overwhelmingly interesting tale and world to explore. It is available now for PC, Switch, Xbox One and PS4.

An evil entity is attempting to destroy everything and it’s up to you to save the world and its fish planets. Interact with the environment to solve puzzles and switch to a robotic character for extra strength. A huge draw of TOHU is its charming, storybook art style that truly immerses you with creative details and surreal designs.

There is much to enjoy in TOHU, check out our review to see what works best in the title. View the launch trailer below for a closer look at the adventure.