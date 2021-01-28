Prison Tycoon Getting Rebooted by Ziggurat Interactive

Prison Tycoon is one of those franchises that thrived in the 2000s but disappeared spontaneously after a few entries. There were five games in the series released between 2005 and 2011 – then nothing.

Today Ziggurat Interactive announced they’re bringing the franchise back with a new game. It’s called Prison Tycoon: Under New Management. It changes up the formula by tasking players to rehabilitate prisoners in preparation for their release from prison.

Prison Tycoon: Under New Management is expected to launch later this year for PC and consoles.