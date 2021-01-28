Steam Prison Gets Demo Ahead of Switch Launch

Steam Prison was an exciting otome game that was first localized for PC in 2019. Now it’s coming to Switch! If you’d like to give it a try before commiting to the $65 price tag, then check out the demo now available on the North American and European eShop.

This is quite the hefty demo. Players are allowed to go through the character Eltcreed’s entire route! This is a tremendous demo which will give you ample time to fall in love with the world of Steam Prison.

Steam Prison launches on Switch digitally on February 25.