Super Bowl Celebration Coming to Rocket League

Rocket League has had a partnership with the NFL for some time. Now, the game will be featuring a Super Bowl LV celebration to coincide with the game next Sunday. This kicks off on February 2 and includes a new game mode called Gridiron. There will also be new event challenges and the return of the NFL Fan Pack. Gridiron is a limited-time mode that takes place on a modified Champions Field with yard lines and the NFL logo. The gameplay includes frantic 4v4 action with football-inspired rules. An NFL football will also replace the traditional Rocket League ball.

Event Challenges will unlock the the Gridiron Guru Player Title, NFL Wheels, and 20,000 XP. The Gridiron LTM Playlist and Event Challenges will last from February 2 to February 8. The NFL Fan Pack will include decals for all 32 NFL teams and will last the duration of the event.