The Division 2 to Receive Performance Boost on PS5, Xbox Series X/S Next Week

Last week, The Division 2 made a surprise appearance during a Resident Evil showcase to announce a team-up with the beloved survival horror franchise, with over twenty RE-inspired apparel items making its way into the co-op cover shooter next week.

However, it looks like this upcoming crossover is not the only big aspect of the impending update to look forward to, especially for those fortunate enough to own a current-gen console by now. In a tweet from Ubisoft Massive community developer Johan Lindholm, title update 12.1 for The Division 2 will also include “4K 60FPS support for next gen consoles” when it drops on February 2. Whether this performance boost will be identical across PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, or if it will even be supported on the underpowered Xbox Series S is unclear, and will likely remain so until the patch notes are shared on Monday, but this news is certainly welcome for those who are currently exploring or looking for a reason to return to the streets of Washington DC in search of loot.

For more on The Division 2, which is available now on PS4, Xbox One and PC, be sure to check out our review.