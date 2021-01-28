The Medium Now Available on Xbox Series Consoles and PC

The Medium is a third-person horror adventure with next-gen ambition. As Marianne, you explore the world from both reality and the spirit world at the same time to solve problems in each area. With the original song “Voices” by Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, the game’s trailer showcases a haunting mood – but a stunning look that manages to stand out in a crowded horror field. There are several editions of the game to consider. Launch week buyers can save money on any version, while the deluxe edition on PC with Steam nets you an OST and a digital artbook.

You can pick up The Medium now on the Xbox site, enjoy it on Game Pass for console and PC, pick it up on Steam, or get it on GOG as well. Buying it on GOG allows you to enjoy a DRM-free experience – so if you have to hop offline or want to ensure the best possible performance, that’s a great way to go. Anyone with Game Pass for PC or Game Pass Ultimate can enjoy the game as well – and that’s the best value overall.