Zombies Invade Vietnam in Next Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Map

Treyarch today dropped the first trailer for the upcoming new Zombies map, Firebase Z.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s continual drop of new content continues on February 4 with the release of the first new Zombies map, Firebase Z. Unlike previous Black Ops games, all new Zombies maps are landing for free, meaning everyone will have access to every post-release map.

Firebase Z takes the Zombies adventure deep into the jungle of Vietnam to uncover the secrets of Outpost 25. In traditional Zombies fashion, players will slay the undead as they battle new enemies and explore new gameplay mechanics. There’s also a brand new Wonder Weapon just waiting to be played with.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Firebase Z lands for free on February 4. A new multiplayer map, Express, arrives the same day.