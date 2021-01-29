Turtle Beach And Oakley Team Up To Optimize Gamers Sight And Sound

Turtle Beach announced a new partnership with renowned eyewear manufacturer Oakley. Turtle Beach is known for their glasses-friendly gaming headset, so a collaboration with Oakley seems natural. This partnership launches with the collaborative Oakley x Turtle Beach Collection featuring Oakley’s Prizm Gaming Lens Technology that deliver next level performance in reducing eyestrain and fatigue from digital gaming. The glasses provide the visual benefits of gaming glasses while seamlessly fitting with Turtle Beach’s headsets with their patented ProSpecs glasses-friendly technology for maximum comfort. The limited edition Oakley x Turtle Beach Collection is available for purchase now Turtle Beach and Oakley’s respective websites. The Oakley x Turtle Beach Collection’s initial launch includes two products, with their descriptions listed below taken from Turtle Beach.

The Metalink RX frames, which come in a black and grey colorway and feature Turtle Beach’s iconic logo on the temple. The Metalink RX frames feature headset-compatible temples to ensure they stay in place even in the most intense gaming sessions, and come with a custom Turtle Beach logo microbag. Gamers who wear glasses can purchase the frames from Oakley.com, and Oakley will create custom Prizm Gaming Lenses based on their prescription.

To further celebrate the new partnership, Oakley and Turtle Beach have also designed a limited-edition set of Frogskins Lite sunglasses. The newest evolution of Oakley’s most iconic lifestyle eyewear, the Frogskins Lite sunglasses feature a throwback Turtle Beach color scheme, plus Oakley’s Prizm Ruby Iridium Lenses, and a rainbow gradient Oakley logo and Turtle Beach logo on the temple. The sunglasses also come with a custom Turtle Beach logo microbag.