Bonkies Now Available on Consoles, PC

This past year has seen a lot of multiplayer-centric games gain traction, with things like Fall Guys showing that there’s a market for light-hearted multiplayer fun. Today, Bonkies hits digital storefronts across all consoles and PC, offering up a mix of monkeys and construction. You and your group build stuff in space and work together in order to solve the game’s puzzles. It’s rare that you’ll see a non-traditional puzzle game like this for multiplayer fun – as most are set up for more simple versus combat.

The game is designed for couch co-op, but allows you to use remote play for the PC version via Steam to have online play and enjoy the game in a socially-distanced manner. Bonkies is available now for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC – and PC users can enjoy it with either DRM on Steam or DRM-free via GOG. Getting it on GOG allows you to just run the EXE from Steam anyway, and nixes and issues that DRM can impose.