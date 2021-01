BANDAI NAMCO dropped a new trailer today for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, featuring the game’s 22nd DLC character, Naruto Uzumaki (Last Battle). The character is the first time Naruto’s “heal-type” iteration has been featured in the game.

Players will be able to revive or heal their allies with this character, thanks to his Sage of Six Paths mode. As of now, BANDAI NAMCO has not announced a release date for this DLC, but hey, at least you have a trailer to watch!