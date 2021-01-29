Crashlands Launches for Xbox One with New Trailer

Even with next gen console releases scheduled down the line there are still plenty of titles we can currently look forward to. One such game is Crashlands, which was originally released in 2016 and is now coming to Xbox One.

You start out on an alien planet full of friendly citizens, threats and resources. Gather up materials to craft a base, defeat enemies, complete quests and even enjoy some fishing. Crashlands on Xbox One features a couch co-op mode for a partner to participate on the wild journey. Plus, a new weapon is available for crafting, the aptly named Axe Box, but can be used on other platforms via the crossplay support.

It should work out well for established fans and hopefully encourage many newcomers. Check out the humorous trailer below for a look at the action.