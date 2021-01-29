Glyph Releasing February 2 on US Switch eShop

Danish developer Bolverk Games will launch Glyph, which has heretofore only been available in the EU and AU regions, on Monday. The single-player platformer sees players exploring over 80 levels as a sort of robotic scarab beetle that rolls into a sphere, deploying its wings to glide from one platform to the next. Players will endeavor to restore an ancient temple city in a desert that serves as the game’s hub. Bolverk Games promises the game will be easy and intuitive to learn, relaxing to play, but will offer challenging precision-plaforming to those who seek it out.

Bolverk Games has traditionally focused on VR titles, having started in 2015 working on titles for Oculus Rift. Glyph will be their first non-VR title, and their fourth game overall.