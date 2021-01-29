Ninja Theory Ends Content Updates for Bleeding Edge

Last year, Ninja Theory experimented with a multiplayer game in the form of Bleeding Edge, a 4v4 team brawler that featured eccentric characters, each with their own unique fighting style and abilities.

The online game originally launched back on March 24 for Xbox One and PC, and also premiered on Game Pass, but has never managed to gain any serious following in the months since its launch. As a result, Ninja Theory shared in a recent tweet that the studio would be shifting to working on their upcoming projects, including Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, and would no longer be providing content updates for Bleeding Edge. Fortunately for those still playing, the game will still remain playable on all platforms.

