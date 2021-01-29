Perpetuate Dystopia or Don’t in Not For Broadcast – Episode 2

There’s a new update for the darkly-humorous Not For Broadcast, a newsroom sim that takes a ruthless look at the news we consume. Episode 2 continues the 1980s British setting, in an alternate history in which a new far-left political party has come to power, and in which you are responsible to push propaganda to the people. As you cover the rise of this new government, in Episode 2, you will now grapple with the relationship people have with the news, as well as the question of whether or not equal time ought to be given to both sides of the political spectrum. The game has been regarded as a true oddity, with clever slapstick and satire, but with a forebodingly serious, thought-provoking undercurrent.

The new episode is out now, and available on Steam!