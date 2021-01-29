R-Elease Date R-Evealed For R-Type Final 2

Fans classic arcade spaceship shooters rejoice as the release date for R-Type Final 2 for North America, Europe and Oceania has been confirmed as April 30. R-Type Final 2 will launch for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Preorders are now available for two different physical versions. The Inaugural Flight Edition is available from GameStop and Amazon and contains R-Type Final 2, the R-Type Final 2 Official Soundtrack, The Artwork of R-Type Final 2 Softcover Art Book and a collector’s box. There is also a Limited Edition available from the NISA online store that includes all those items with the addition of a Metal Earth R-9A Model and a “33rd Anniversary Pilot Tag” Dog Tag.