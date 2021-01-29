Watch Interdimensional Zombies in New Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Trailer

There’s a new trailer out today for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Firebase Z, which boasts new characters, enemies and gameplay mechanics to boot. This new chapter will also bring with it a new Wonder Weapon.

Per a recent Treyarch blog post detailing the upcoming changes, this map continues the story of Dark Aether — a world merged with that of Call of Duty via inter-dimensional rifts, through which bloodthirsty zombies pour en masse. These aren’t normal zombies, of course, and they run the gamut from your standard shuffling entrail-danglers to bizarre, pointy-legged beasts. It all makes for a suspiciously-familiar plot device, but whatever. Killing zombies is fun.

Firebase Z will be available for free, for all players, starting February 5. Be sure to read our Black Ops Cold War review here.