Nintendo Minute Plays Scott Pilgrim vs. the World with Anamanaguchi

This weeks Nintendo Minute takes a fantastic look at a title that fans are thrilled to have available once more; Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. It’s not all just fun and games, however, as they are joined by the composes for the title Anamanaguchi. Kit and Krysta sit down with the group to discuss their work on music for the title, aspects they love and how they ended up choosing the many memorable songs fans have come to know and love.

Take a look at the fantastic talk between Nintendo Minute and Anamanaguchi in this week’s video below: