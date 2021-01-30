Renzo Racer Launches on PS5 with Cartoon Kart Action

Most likely to appeal to young gamers, Renzo Racer brings tons of slapstick, cartoon comedy to kart racing. The title has already been available for Switch, PC and even Vive VR but it’s out now on PS5.

Renzo Racer features over a dozen critter characters to use and tracks to race. There are hazards to avoid, projectiles to launch and obstacles to smash through so you can win first place. Family and friends can speed into local multiplayer mode for some fun competition.

Visit the official website for more details and watch the original trailer below to see those racers tear up the road.