Thomas Was Alone on Switch Sets February Release Date, Demo Available Now

Back in October, Volume and John Wick Hex developer Mike Bithell announced that his debut project, Thomas Was Alone, would be making its way onto Nintendo’s hybrid platform early this year.

Now, Bithell has shared some more concrete details on when Switch players can get their hands on the narrative side-scrolling title. As shown off in the trailer below, Thomas Was Alone will release on Switch on February 19, and includes director’s commentary from Bithell as well as the Benjamin’s Flight DLC. For those who want a taste of the game early, a demo is also available now on the Nintendo eShop, while the full game is available for a 20% discount for those who pre-order it.

Thomas Was Alone is currently available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and mobile devices.