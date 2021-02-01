February 2021 Prime Gaming Titles Added

A new batch of Prime Gaming titles have hit the service, with a wide swath of genres represented. Starting off with Spinch, you get a gorgeous, brightly-colored platformer with a bright visual style. Monster Prom gets you an interestingly-themed dating sim, with a bizarre cast of characters. Stealth Bastard Deluxe nets you a 2D side-scrolling stealth game with an atmospheric cyberpunk style to it. Swimsanity offers up fast-paced action-platforming with co-op and versus play both locally and online – so if you want a fun game to sink some time into in smaller chunks, give it a go. Finally, you have Table Manners – a 3D dating sim with an immersive design that makes you feel like you’re in the world itself as a disembodied hand.