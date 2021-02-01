MSI Introduces First 1000R AI Curved Gaming Monitor

MSI has announced a new gaming monitor series that it is calling the ARTYMIS Series. The first monitor in this series is a 1000R AI Curved Gaming Monitor. The MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR will provide a truly immersive experience with less image distortion while it offers the perfect curvature for gamers who sit about three feet away. The curvature rating of 1000R matches the natural vision of the human eye. This means it will provide ergonomic support via less eye strain and faster reaction times while gaming.

Outside of the ergonomics and design, MSI has included many exclusive AI features for the ARTYMIS 343CQR. The display comes equipped with a 3440×1440 resolution with 1ms response time and HDR400 to fully utilize NVIDIA’s new RTX 3000 video card series. The 34-inch monitor will also include a 165hz refresh rate. All of this tech will be accompanied by MSI’s OptixScope aiming magnifier, which is actually patented by the company. This technology provides eight stage zooming with shortcut keys to quickly switch magnification. OptixScope will also automatically reduce your mouse DPI at higher magnification. Basically, any weapons can become a sniper rifle in shooters.

A few other features to be included in the ARTYMIS line of gaming monitors includes MSI’s Smart Brightness, a built-in noise reduction microphone, and even MSI Console Mode. Console Mode allows for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X to pass 4K signal even though the monitor renders at 1440p. Lastly, the series includes Night Vision AI to help players bring out the darker areas in games with an auto-black tuner. The ARTYMIS 343CQR is available for purchase now at the MSI Store, Amazon and NewEgg for $899.