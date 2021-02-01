Nintendo Switch Sales Surpass Nintendo 3DS, Closing in on 80 Million

Nintendo today revealed updated sales figures for its latest platform, Switch, and one could say the new figures are absolutely smashing.

Nintendo has had a good fiscal year so far with players rushing their platform and games to escape the current pandemic the world finds itself in. The Switch has provided a sense of escapism for millions of players, and that was reflected in their latest financial report. In their 9-months earning period that ended December 31, 2020, Nintendo sold 24.1 million hardware units, a 35.8% increase over the same period last year. Breaking that down further, 16.77 million of those units were normal Switch units, and 7.33 million were Switch Lites.

Putting that altogether, the Switch has now sold 79.87 million units since it launched back in 2017. It has now surpassed the 75.94 million unit lifetime sales of the 3DS.

Nintendo also saw huge sales for their games, especially Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Released March 2020 right as the pandemic hit, the game sold 19.41 million units. Other big winners include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (8.64 million units), Super Mario 3D All-Stars (8.32 million units), and Ring Fit Adventure (5.95 million units).

Nintendo aims to finish out the fiscal year strong with two major releases releases. February sees the launch of Super Mario 3D World + Bower’s Fury. Meanwhile, Monster Hunter Rise arrives in March. Both are accompanied by themed Switch bundles, though it’s currently unknown if the Monster Hunter bundle will launch outside Japan.