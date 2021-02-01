San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. Chosen as MLB: The Show 21 Cover Athlete

PlayStation today revealed that San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. is the cover athlete for MLB: The Show 21.

Nicknamed El Nino, Fernando brings his bat flipping, dancing, and electric move energy to the cover of MLB: The Show 21, which launches April 20. As promised last year, the MLB franchise is expanding beyond the PlayStation ecosystem. This year, MLB: The Show is coming to Xbox platforms.

Players can purchase the game on PS4 or Xbox One for $59.99, or on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S for $69.99. With the game now on more platforms, Sony has opened cross-platform play and cross-progression across all four consoles.

Unfortunately, it does not appear that there’s a standard path to upgrade from current-gen to next-gen platforms. Wording on the PlayStation Blog seems to suggest that next-gen upgrades are tied to the currently unrevealed and unpriced Collector’s Edition. Hopefully, Sony can shed some more light on this soon.

MLB: The Show 21 launches April 20 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One.