Save the Last Human Almost-Family in Rogue Sentry Release Trailer

It’s pretty clear by now that humanity is the apex predator of this planet. Nothing on here is going to be wiping us out any time soon, so the biggest danger to ourselves is our unique combination of stupidity and brilliance. Once we get an idea in our collective head it doesn’t matter how many people point out how terrible it is, humanity is going to straight to the “Hold my beer and watch this!” stage. And then we create AI, it all but wipes us out until a savior appears, and that last bit only happens because “everyone dies” isn’t much of a story. In Rogue Sentry the savior is an AI guard that somehow developed empathy, and now it wants to save the humans trapped in the robot citadel.

This can only be done with lots of twin-stick shooting, of course. The holes in Rogue Sentry’s internal narrative logic are huge and irrelevant, because exploring a hand-built robot-infested maze while the action keeps heating up from one single-room challenge to the next doesn’t need a lot of justification. The popcorn enemies at the start are soon joined by more and much deadlier sentries, turrets, lasers, and other hazards, and each new room is a challenge of figuring out the pattern before taking too many hits. Most of the time you can just walk back to a save point to insta-heal, but not always, and it only takes four hits to go down. The citadel is also a bit of a maze, and one of the earlier challenges is shooting through enough rooms until eventually stumbling across the map. The map then helps you plot a better course to the humans, who join the robot as backup firepower. It’s fairly simple overall in a good arcade shooter kind of way, plus the initial run-through is a comfortable two hours. That’s just long enough to be enjoyable for this kind of straight-up action, but the multiple endings and game modes means there’s something to come back to as well.

Rogue Sentry came out on itch.io over the weekend and it’s a fantastic little twin-stick, with a nicely chunky black & white style backed up by a catchy chiptune soundtrack. The release trailer is below, so give it a watch and then maybe head over to itch.io if Rogue Sentry catches your eye, and spend a nice evening or two stuffing the AI genie back into its bottle by the focused use of a lone robot’s firepower.