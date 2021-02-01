Time-Bending RPG Cris Tales Rescheduled for July Release

The joint venture into time-manipulation and colorful RPG antics between Dreams Uncorporated & SYCK, was an eagerly anticipated 2020 release last year. Sadly, it was left right up until only a month before its planned November release for publisher Modus Games to announce that the game had been pushed back into 2021. Up to this point we’ve had no update on a specific date, but now the publisher has provided a clearer window as to when we can expect to get our hands on a game that has certainly impressed us since its announcement back at E3 2019.

Cris Tales is planned to release across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC & Stadia, this coming July. To pass some of the time — of which we hope won’t find itself extended — the developers have put out a new trailer which showcases a few more of the environments and locales that the game’s protagonist Crisbell — along with her companions — will be visiting.