Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary Kicks-Off Today

For those unaware, 2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the Tomb Raider series. To celebrate this, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have launched a new website and will be releasing a wealth of content for the series in the months leading up to the first game’s true anniversary in October. Until then, fans can expect to everything from developer interviews, to live playthroughs, to coverage of community activities.

While this is certainly exciting, many Tomb Raider fans are likely much more interested in learning more about what’s next for the series. There’s been no mention of anything actually new coming for Tomb Raider ever since the release of Shadow of the Tomb Raider in 2018, so anything new will likely be very welcome. In their announcement, Square Enix did mention that can can expect new franchise new this year, so perhaps there’s some sort of big announcement in the works yet.