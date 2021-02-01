Yakuza’s Detective Spin-off Judgment Coming to Current-Gen Consoles

Ryu Ga Gotoku’s detective-styled spin-off in the Yakuza series, Judgment, is making its way to both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles — alongside a release on Stadia — Sega have today announced. Released back in June 2019 in the West, originally available only on PS4, Judgment follows the tale of detective and former lawyer Takayuki Yagami on his quest to unravel a series of murders that have hit the [series staple] district of Kamurocho. Interestingly, there’s no mention of a PC release though, meaning that excluding Yakuza 6: The Song of Life — expected to hit PC, alongside Xbox platforms on March 25 — Judgment will remain the only recently-released Yakuza title in the past few years, not to get a PC port.

While Judgment carried across many of the mainline series’ real-time combat, emphasis on story and a load of addictive mini-games to match, the game equally set itself apart through its more detective-oriented gameplay, namely tailing suspects and inspecting environments in first-person mode. Needless to say, in typical Yakuza-fashion, Judgment garnered plenty of acclaim upon release with just as much the same impressive detail in its story, visuals and sheer breadth of content to invest in. The game’s current-gen release will also see all previously-released DLC bundled in as well as some technical improvements compared to its PS4 predecessor — the game running at 60FPS and promising improved load-times alongside.

Owners of both Sony’s and Microsoft’s newest machines will get the chance to see what this peculiar spin-off has to offer when it releases across PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Stadia, on April 23. For PS5 owners, it’s not the only Yakuza-related release to look forward to with last year’s brilliant reinvention, via Yakuza: Like a Dragon, releasing March 2, following its release last November on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S & PC.