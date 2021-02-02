A Better Future as Dogs Inherit the Earth in Dogworld Release Date Trailer

Humanity destroyed, rogue AI, it’s all over but the underground pod-people, etc. In the grimdark future there is only the pod, and everything outside is desolation and despair. Except maybe not so much, because an accident has sent a pod back to the surface and the inhabitant has discovered it’s just fine up there. More than fine, actually, because dogs are everywhere, and some of them can even talk. Despite appearing to be a doggy utopia something has gone wrong somewhere, so with shotgun in hand the survivor heads out to discover how things got like this. The surface may be inhabited by dogs but not all of them are very good boys. Some of them are bad dogs, needing to be dispatched in a flurry of black and white (with a touch of red) pixel-particles.

While the future didn’t turn out as bad as it seemed it’s still a dangerous place, the kind that can host a Metroidvania-styled run & gun filled with punchy shooting set to a high-energy chiptune soundtrack. Upgrade the gun, buy a drone companion, and dash like made to avoid incoming attacks, and with a little luck you can avoid the near-inevitability of someone working in a “dog eat dog” comment. No promises, though.

Dogworld is coming out on March 18, and it’s got a brand-new trailer to announce the date. Even if the scanlined black and white art doesn’t do it for you, though, watch for the music, because that’s a phenomenal workout for the Gameboy’s sound chip.