Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen Announced, Kicks off February 9

Bungie today revealed Season of the Chosen, the latest season of content coming to Destiny 2.

Officially Season 13, Season of the Chosen kicks off February 9 and runs through May 11. It includes a new Strike, the return of two old Strikes from the original Destiny, new gear, and a new seasonal activity.

The plot of Season 13 picks up following the events of Beyond Light and Season of the Hunt. The Pyramids and Xivu Arath have destabilized the system, sparking a potential alliance between the Guardians and Cabal. Empress Caiatl, leader of the Cabal and daughter of Calus, seeks and alliance with the Guardians, but she demands too much of Zavala and negotiations collapse. Without a peace treaty, the Guardians must now defeat her growing war council.

Season of the Chosen, like all previous seasons, introduces a new seasonal activity. This time around its Battlegrounds, a three-player matchmade activity where players battle against Caiatal’s chosen warriors. If you’re looking for some nostalgia, there are two classic Destiny strikes returning, Devil’s Lair and Fallen S.A.B.E.R. Finally, later in the season, the new Proving Grounds Strike unlocks, allowing Guardians to fight the Cabal for the fate of the Last City.

Finally, Season of the Chosen increases the loot pool with over 25 Exotic, Legendary, and Ritual weapons to collection. Those who own the Season Pass can instantly unlock the new Praefectus Armor Set and Exotic bow, Ticuu’s Divination.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia.