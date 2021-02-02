EA Sports Welcomes Back College Football

After six years of college football video game limbo, EA has finally announced a reboot for the sport. NCAA Football 14 was the last officially licensed college football title on the market and due to lawsuits involving player likeness in the games, EA did not see the possibility of making a game with all the hurdles involved. Enter CLC, the nation’s leading collegiate trademarking company. EA has partnered with CLC to bring over 100 college institutions to EA Sports College Football that will include logos, stadiums, uniforms, gameday traditions and more. No player names or likenesses will be involved in the title, nor will the term “NCAA” or any acknowledgement of the affiliation.

“We’ve heard from the millions of passionate fans requesting the return of college football video games,” said Cam Weber, EA SPORTS EVP and GM. “We love the energy, tradition and pageantry of college football and I am beyond thrilled to say we are back in development. We have a lot of really exciting work ahead of us, and a great team that is eager to bring a new game to players in the next couple of years.”

“We’re very excited to collaborate with EA SPORTS to bring back the college football franchise, one of the most popular collegiate licensed products in our history,” said Cory Moss, CLC CEO. “The college football video game connects passionate fans to college brands and introduces new fans to the storied traditions, excitement, and game day experience that make college football unique.”

While the announcement from EA is official, development for the title hasn’t really even begun. Most likely, a release in 2022 will be possible and hopefully the return of a Dynasty Mode. EA has also acknowledged it is keeping track of the possibility of using college football players in the future since laws in different states are changing. This partnership between EA and CLC will, no doubt, point to a college basketball game down the road.