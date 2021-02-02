Four New Games Announced in tinyBuild Direct

Well, with a new Steam Game Festival coming tomorrow, several indie developers and publishers are definitely seizing the opportunity to showcase new demos and new game announcements. Among those would be tinyBuild, who announced four new games today during a tinyBuild Direct presentation. So what does the prolific indie publisher have in store for us, exactly?

First up is Despot’s Game, described as a roguelike tactics game where a bunch of people wake up naked in a post-apocalyptic labyrinth and you have to guide them through it, using various loot to turn them into ninjas, cult leaders, and pretzel throwers so that they can battle hordes of enemies made out of robots, evil cabbages, and even other players, all depicted in a pixel art world where you’re expected to die a lot. So basically, the perfect type of game one would expect the likes of tinyBuild to publish!

Next is Potion Craft from niceplay games, an alchemist simulator with an eye-catching style meant to evoke medieval manuscripts. Players will have to carefully measure ingredients, grind them up finely, harvest herbs and more, crafting useful potions one can sell to customers while still finding various ways to experiment and wind up with various results. It certainly looks like a clever and chill game to enjoy, especially with its sandbox portions.

Expedition Zero comes from Enigmatic Machines LTD, and is a survival horror game set in rural Siberia. As the last survivor of the titular Soviet expedition, you’ll have to craft gadgets, upgrades, and various ways to put your engineering know-how to good use in order to make your way home. Specifically, you’ll have to find ways around all of those pesky flesh-eating monsters that sprung up after a meteorite hit. So good luck!

Finally, we have Pigeon Simulator from developer HakJak, based off of an idea from Bossa Studios…an idea has basically been revamped into “Goat Simulator meets Grand Theft Auto.” It’s a physics-based sandbox roguelike where…well, let’s be honest, there’s nothing we can say here that can do what’s shown of in the trailer justice.

Currently, all four games are set for releases sometime this year for the PC, and with exception of Pigeon Simulator, all will have demos to try out during the Steam Game Festival, which begins tomorrow. In addition to these games, tinyBuild also brought up the previously-announced Episode 2 of Not For Broadcast, and opened up enrollment to participate in the alpha for Black Skylands. So it looks like tinyBuild is planning on hopefully having a stellar 2021, and we’ll get to see more interesting titles from them in the near future.