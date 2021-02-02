Mass Effect Legendary Edition Takes Flight in May on Consoles, PC

EA and BioWare today finally revealed when players can get their hands on Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

Perhaps one of the most requested remasters ever, the Mass Effect trilogy will finally be available on all current-gen platforms sporting new visuals, gameplay mechanics, and enhanced performance. All three games arrive as part of the Legendary Edition this May on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Thanks to backwards compatibility, the games are playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

As a remastered collection, Mass Effect Legendary Edition includes all three base games alongside all previously released single player DLC. In total, players are looking at over 40 DLCs included. Visually, players can expect a 4K resolution, enhanced performance, graphics, HDR support, enhanced models, lighting, and more. On consoles, players can choose between ‘Favorite Quality’ for increase resolution or ‘Favor Framerate’ for better performance.

From a gameplay perspective, expect new Shepard customizations that allow you to carry the exact same Shepard across all three games. The iconic female Shepard introduced in Mass Effect 3 is now available in the previous games. Finally, the first Mass Effect game has gotten gameplay enhanced to improve aiming, weapon balance, SFX, input and controls, squad behavior, cover behavior, and camera control.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition launches May 14 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.