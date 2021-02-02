‘Mayhem Starts Now’ in Destruction AllStars Launch Trailer

Earlier today, Sony made the PlayStation Plus offerings for the month of February free to all subscribers, which includes the PS5 exclusive launch of Destruction AllStars.

Originally announced back in June as a PS5 launch title, the multiplayer vehicular combat game was delayed back in October, but was confirmed to be a free PlayStation Plus title from day one of its release for owners of the new Sony console to look forward to. Now, Destruction AllStars has released to the masses, and Lucid Games has shared a launch trailer that can be seen below to celebrate all of the impending car-based chaos that awaits new players.