Take a Dive Into the Horrors of Firebase Z in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Treyarch today dropped a deep dive into the latest Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies map.

The first of many new, free Zombies maps finally hits the game on February 4. Continuing the Dark Aether story, Firebase Z takes players deep into the jungles of Vietnam to save Samantha Maxis.

The in-depth look features members of the Treyarch Zombies team going over the new map, Wonder Weapon, and many of the new enemies. This includes the Mimic, a new Zombie that loves to mimic weapons and items on the ground in the hope of luring unsuspecting players in. The developers are promising a very different experience to Die Maschine, which is especially apparent during onslaught rounds that allow for the use of napalm and artillery strikes.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Firebase Z and multiplayer map Express arrive for free on February 4.