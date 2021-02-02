Ys IX: Monstrum Now Available on PS4 in North America

The Ys series has provided some of the most unique action RPG adventures the genre has ever seen, and now, a new entry has hit the scene. The ninth mainline entry allows you to enjoy another Adol adventure, with a new story focusing on the city of Balduq. They’re about to be annexed by the Roman Empire, but Adol is detained and meets a woman who makes him a Monstrum – giving him the ability to exorcise monsters. He will team up with any of the six available monstrums to help figure out the curse of their condition and why the city is in a state of unrest.

The city itself is massive and allows you to take on quests to help folks out and take out the threats to the city. Like Ys VIII, you have an action-centric interface and can switch around from character to character as you wish. The game is available now on the PS4 in North America and will launch on the PC and Switch this coming summer. Europe will get the PS4 version on February 5, while Oceania gets it on February 12.