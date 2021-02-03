Check out some Full Gameplay Fights Against Somnacanth in Monster Hunter Rise

We’re a little under two months away from Capcom’s latest entry into the Monster Hunter series and with it fans are eager for any gameplay in new areas they can get. IGN and IGN Japan this month have gotten to cover full-length fights against the Mermaid Wyvern known as Somnacanth in the latest revealed map; Frost Islands. Both videos showcase the entire fight in solo play with one taking the monster on with dual blades while the other goes in with the hunting horn. These videos not only showcase our first true combat in the Frost Islands but show us the entire map in addition to some cameos from other monsters found in the area.

Check out both videos with the extended fights below: