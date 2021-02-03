Apex Legends Drop Onto Switch on March 9, Brings Mayhem With It

Apex Legends has been available on three of the four major gaming platforms since it launched in 2019. Nintendo Switch support has been in the works for awhile, but updates have been somewhat scarce these past couple of months. Fortunately for fans looking forward to taking the fight on the go though, Nintendo and EA finally announced a release date today. As of March 9, Apex Legends will be available on Nintendo Switch.

Get ready to show ‘em what you’re made of when Apex Legends arrives on March 9! Legendary loot awaits #NintendoSwitch players when they drop into @PlayApex Season 8: Mayhem 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EwZ7p3yg8y — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 2, 2021

Switch-based Apex Legends players will have access to all the same content as their counterparts on other platforms, and they’ll even be able to play with them thanks to game’s crossplay capabilities. From March 9 to March 23, players will be able to earn double experience, and they’ll be able to unlock the first thirty levels of the season 8 season pass should they decide to buy it. With all of these major additions now finished, one wonders what Respawn will do with Apex Legends next. Are there still more big changes coming, or is the game right where it needs to be now?

Apex Legends is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. It hits the Switch on March 9.