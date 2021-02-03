Battlefield Reveal set for Spring 2021, Still Releasing Holiday 2021

EA has confirmed when they intend on revealing the next Battlefield game, and reiterated when they intend to release it.

The Battlefield franchise is due for a massive return following the disappointing and controversial Battlefield V. Though the game had its moments, fans of the franchise are ready to move forward with the next entry. Luckily, we shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to learn about the next game.

The next Battlefield game was brought up during EA’s earnings call where CEO Andrew Wilson dropped a few morsels of information. The game will feature all out military warfare with ‘more players than ever before,’ and takes full advantage of next-generation consoles. However, that doesn’t mean the game won’t see a release on PS4 and Xbox One. Wilson didn’t reveal the time period the game is set it, but it is widely believed the game takes place in the modern era.

As for when we’ll finally get to see the game, Wilson confirmed a spring 2021 reveal. Hopefully, that reveal includes gameplay and not just an ‘in-engine,’ CG, or gameplay mock-up trailer EA historically uses for reveals. The game is still pencilled in for a holiday 2021 launch.

We’ll let you know should EA or DICE release any additional details about Battlefield.