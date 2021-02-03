EA Play Doubles Total Subscribers in Three Months with Help from Game Pass

Back in November, EA and Microsoft teamed up to bring EA Play, the publisher’s service that offers free games and trials, to Game Pass Ultimate at no additional cost.

While this partnership was expected to be beneficial for both game companies, EA has now shared some recent numbers that show just how quickly the AAA publisher has benefitted from this arrangement. During a recent investors call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson shared that EA Play currently has nearly thirteen million subscribers as of the end of 2020, which is a substantial boost from the 6.5 million subscribers the company reported back in September. This means that in just three months, EA has nearly doubled the amount of total subscribers to their flagship service that launched back in 2014, a large portion of which can likely be attributed to the aforementioned Game Pass deal.

