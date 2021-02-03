Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.45 Now Available

The long awaited “Baldesion Arsenal 2.0” is finally available, along with a slew of new content in Final Fantasy XIV. Patch 5.45, one of the final few patches coming in the Shadowbringers arc, has been released, and with it comes a focus on Bozja and Blue Mage.

Obviously the big addition is Delubrum Reginae, the hard dungeon that extends the story in the Bozjan Frontlines. This dungeon contains six unique bosses along with traps and spoils along the way. It’s harder than an alliance raid but not anywhere near the difficulty of something like an Extreme Trial; it’s a comfy challenge that unfortunately doesn’t reward you mettle when you ultimately die and be resurrected. My only complaint would be, because the dungeon scales down, some of the bosses have too high of health pools (even with Lost Actions), extending some fights to unbearable degrees. There’s even a Savage variant to the dungeon that’s significantly harder and even has mobs in between the fights. This is the Baldesion Arsenal 2.0 everyone has been waiting for as you’re not allowed to resurrect when you die unless someone uses sacrifice, and there’s a huge reliant on skill and Lost Actions. It’ll take awhile before farm parties get rolling.

Blue Mage’s big update sees it going from level 60 to 70, along with gaining new challenges and skills along the way. This allows players to go into Extreme Trials and even the Omega raids (which is going to be crazy) to test their skills. Blue Mage is unlikely to get an Ultimate update because it would most probably unbalance the fight, but this should satisfy Blue Mage players for a little while.

The final Skysteel Tools update has been released, as well, allowing players to get their shiny and powerful crafting/gathering weapons. It’s a lengthy endeavor, especially considering the crafting quests now require you to learn Expert Crafting, which in itself is a whole other way to craft.

Other than that, The Feast Season 18 has started, there’s a bunch of new housing accessories, a new emote, hairstyle and items.

Final Fantasy XIV is available right now for PC and PlayStation 4.