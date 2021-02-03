Jack Axe Demo Hits Steam Game Festival

The Steam Game Festival is upon us and with that brings a ton of new demos to enjoy. Jack Axe is one that was lucky enough to get a fairly high spot on the main page – and since it’s a 2D side-scrolling platformer with a unique premise, seemed like a must-try. With the axe-throwing mechanic, you have a means to not only take out enemies – but also traverse the land. You’ll throw the axe up and then that will propel you up and then allow you to use momentum to fly even higher. There’s some precision-platforming at play here more than there is axe-throwing to take out foes – so you’ll want to be on your A game to tackle it.

It’s an addictive little adventure, and with a release date not even set in stone so the devs can ensure it gets polished up, it should be an even better-playing game when it’s ready. It’s super-colorful and plays really smoothly right out of the gate in demo form – it’s quite impressive to see just how well-crafted even a small chunk of the game is, and that makes it easy to recommend.