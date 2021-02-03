PS5 Off to Strong Start With Sales of More Than Four Million Units

Less than three months after Sony finally released their latest console, the PS5, the company’s entry into the ninth generation of video games, is matching the performance of its predecessor, the PS4. During the company’s latest Earnings Release published earlier today, Sony announced that total sales of PS5 stand at 4.5 million units. Roughly the exact same amount PS4 had accrued during this same period seven years ago. While little information was given on the select number of first-party games available at launch, they did reveal that the PS5 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has managed to sell more than four million copies.

Despite Sony’s acknowledging that they haven’t been able to meet the expected high level of demand, the company is still confident that they will be able to meet their expected sales goal of 7.6 million copies by the end of the fiscal year. If you’ve been paying any sort of attention to the news in the past few months, no doubt you’ll be more than aware of a vast number of reports of scalpers managing to acquire vast numbers of both PS5’s and Microsoft’s own newest pair of machines, the Xbox Series X & Series S. Even before said pre-orders have ever gone live on a respective outlet’s site. Add to this the limited amount of hardware units available both at retail and online — and the inevitable surge of customers hoping to snatch one in time — it’s not been the prettiest or indeed most civil of starts to the new generation of consoles.