Team17 to Publish Narita Boy, Reveals Demo and Fundraising Campaign

Well, the latest Steam Game Festival is underway, and as it’s also still the relative start of the new year, a lot of publishers and developers have both big announcements and/or new demos to drop this week. Among those would be Team17, who have announced that they’re teaming up with developers Studio Koba to help publish their debut title, Narita Boy. A 2D action-platformer about a warrior in the Digital Kingdom who fends off the invading Stallions with their Techno-Sword, the announcement came accompanied by a new trailer that you can check below, which shows off the game’s impressive world and goes all in on evoking the 1980s, down to the narrator.

The game certainly looks stunning and packed with action, plus it seems to have a unique universe to dive into. And if you want to begin that dive, you can check out the free demo on Steam that will be available from now until February 9. In addition to all of this, Team17 and Narita Boy are partnering with New York’s The Strong: National Museum of Play, the UK’s National Videogame Museum, and Spain’s Arcade Vintage: Museo del Videojuego for the “Saving The Arcade World” campaign, designed to raise awareness towards preserving video game history, specifically arcades, their games, and the legacies they have created.

Basically, the campaign will see profits from Narita Boy: Techno Edition (a full-sized arcade cabinet with the game installed), custom themed controllers, codes for digital copies of the game, and the game’s soundtrack (with the first track “Saving the World” available now to purchase online or stream through Team17’s new Spotify page and the campaign’s playlist) go towards all three of the aforementioned museums, with an additional charity event to be held this spring. So in addition to hopefully being an excellent game overall, it looks like Narita Boy will have an even larger chance to help out an even bigger digital world when it comes out sometime this Spring for PC, XB1 (on Game Pass as well), Switch, and PS4.