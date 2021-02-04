Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack Brings the Wonder Back to Alchemy April 22

Atelier fans will have a chance to re-discover the mysteries of alchemy with the launch of the Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack on April 22. This bundle includes enhanced versions of all three entries in the Mysterious series: Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX, Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX and Atelier Lydie & Suelle: Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX. These aren’t just simplre re-releases either: extra content has been added to each game to make them more worthwhile for both old fans and newcomers.

In the Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack, all three games have new bonuses features like digital art books, photo modes and an option to speed-up battles. Each game is getting its own piece of extra content as well. Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX adds a new story for Sophie in which she has to take up her grandmother’s role as the town alchemist. Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX adds four new vehicles, new exploration items and seven new quests which lead to a new enemy: Palmyra.

Atelier Lydie & Suelle: Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX adds a new chapter to the story that ties it into that of Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World. It it, the twins discover a new painting and must take on new missions within it to help Nelke develop her city. The Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack is releasing on PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, making this the first time that Atelier Sophie and Atelier Firis will be available on the console.