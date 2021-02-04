Madden NFL 21 Predicts Chiefs as Super Bowl LV Winner

For the past seventeen years, EA has been using its flagship football simulator franchise to predict the winner of the biggest football game of the year, which has correctly picked the winner eleven times.

With Super Bowl LV just around the corner, EA has released a video to share the results of its latest Super Bowl prediction, which can be seen below. Just like last year, Madden NFL 21 is once again picking the Kansas City Chiefs to take home the Lombardi Trophy after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 37-27. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been chosen as the Super Bowl MVP for the second year in a row after throwing for over 400 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the simulated game.

For more on Madden NFL 21, which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out our reviews of both the last-gen and current-gen versions.